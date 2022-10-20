Judicial Commission to meet on Oct 24 to appoint new SC judges

The Supreme Judicial Council is holding a meeting on October 24 for the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court.

In the meeting, which will be chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, the names of the high court judges will be considered to be appointed as judges in the Supreme Court.

CJ Bandial has recommended the names of four high court judges including Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minullah and Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Waheed.

Other two names proposed by the chief justice are of Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi of Sindh High Court and Justice Shafi Siddiqui.

The commission will review all the nominations and decide on the recommendations for appointment.