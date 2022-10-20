PTI to announce date of Haqiqi Azadi March in a week

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the party is likely to announce the date for Haqiqi Azadi March (real freedom march) in a week.

Addressing the press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he hoped that millions of people would participate in the march.

He also assured that the march would be peaceful.

The former minister said that though PTI has not announced the date of the march but the authorities have already placed the containers in the territory of Islamabad.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan is busy in addressing in educational institutes and universities and millions of students and youth would take part in the long march.

Chaudhry also criticized chief election commissioner and election commission saying if they can make elections in Islamabad than why cannot do it in Karachi.