Senate committee condemns alleged custodial torture of Azam Swati

The Senate Committee on Human Rights unanimously condemned on Thursday the alleged custodial torture of Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati while being held by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad.

The committee declared it to be illegal and in violation of the dignity of any man let alone a Parliamentarian.

The senate committee met in an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal at the Parliament House to consider the allegations of custodial torture levelled by Swati against the FIA.

It unanimously recommended and called upon the Senate Chairman to issue a production order enabling Senator Swati to attend the current Senate Session.

The Committee also unanimously decided to direct the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) to visit the senator in Adiala Jail and record his statement with regard to the alleged custodial torture and report back to the committee.

It also decided to summon members of the medical board that had examined Swati as the committee members who happen to be medical doctors found the medical report presented to the Committee to be unsatisfactory.

The senate body observed that the medical report dated 13-10-2022 prepared by a medical board comprising doctors of PIMS hospital was inadequate, unsatisfactory and tantamount to criminal negligence on the part of the specialists involved since it had missed out on an examination of critical physical aspects involving allegations of custodial torture inflicted on Swati.

Accordingly, the Committee decided to summon the medical board to brief on the findings as submitted in that report.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Chairperson National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Islamabad, Special Secretary, Ministry of Interior, the Additional Director General, FIA, Islamabad, and Directors FIA Cybercrime Wing also attended the meeting.