Hundreds of Pakistani students working on CPEC projects, says PM Shehbaz

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that there are hundreds of students who working on different CPEC projects as entrepreneurs.

It has happened because we sent them to China to learn Chinese language through different scholarship programs, he said.

He was addressing the launch ceremony of Initiatives by Ministry of Planning, Development Special Initiatives, HEC and PIDE in Islamabad on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz said that the government has more plans for the youth. Earlier, we had sent students to Turkey and other parts of the world to understand language and culture of these countries, he said.

“Through our different initiatives, we have spent billions of rupees to provide 20,000 scholarships for the youth program,” he said.

Talking about past initiatives, the PM said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had given 75,000 vehicles to youth and given hundreds of scholarships to underprivileged youth of Southern Punjab districts.

“However, it is our bad luck, we could not spend much resource for the development of the youth,” he said.

He further pointed out that we have to make our youth educated, civilized.

During his address, he asked the finance minister to loosen his pocket, and give money for youth education.

Talking about his past initiatives, he said that Danish schools have provided free education to the orphans.

“Give them laptop, books, and make them experts in all fields only then the nation will progress” the prime minister added.

Commenting on the economy, the prime minister said that “Thanks God, we have saved the country from going default.”

He further said that the floods have made the severe impact on the economy. We have already disbursed Rs66 billion to the flood affectees through Benazir income support program.

“Now winter is coming, we have to give them warm cloths, tents, food, shelter and medicines,” he said.

He said China, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, America, UK, EU and other countries have helped us lot.

“I am thankful to them, but we need more for those affected by the devastating floods,” he said.