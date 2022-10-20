Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8pm - SAMAATV - 20 October 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm - SAMAATV - 20 October 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm - SAMAATV - 20 October 2022 Recommended Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah claims 70% flood-hit areas cleared out Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea to bar Imran Khan from planned long march on Islamabad Watch: Popular video of rare glass octopus leaves netizens amazed Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris The Legend of Maula Jatt, not coming at a cinema near you T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s likely XI for India clash