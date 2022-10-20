Is Aitzaz Ahsan parting ways with PPP to join PTI?

Rumors are rife that veteran Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan is leaving his party to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The rumors gained credence after he made remarks about PPP’s ally Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He had questioned the acquittal of Maryam and Nawaz in Avenfield apartment case.

Following his remarks, the PPP Punjab central executive committee passed a resolution against Aitzaz and recommended stripping him of his basic party membership.

On Thursday, Aitzaz said that there is no chance that he would join PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said a specific group in the party got the news that I am leaving the party and have been pushing for my exclusion from the party.

These people are spreading false news that that the PTI would suggest his name as caretaker prime minister.

“Imran Khan is now in Sargodha and I am in Lahore, I don’t know where they getting the news that I am sitting in Bani Gala,” he said.

If I am leaving the party, what’s the need for throwing me out, the PPP leader said.

He further said that there are political indifferences and we should tolerate it, we should not use Rana Sanaullah type expressions in our language.