Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah claims 70% flood-hit areas cleared out

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday claimed that 70% water has been drained from the flood-hit areas of the province.

The chief minister was addressing a session via video link over flood rehabilitation chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Flooding has damaged 1.8 million houses in Sindh,” said the chief minister adding that an assessment survey of losses has been initiated, which is in progress in cities along the left bank of the Indus River.

Later in a presser, Sindh’s spokesperson Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated that 70% of the standing water has been drained from inundated areas.

The minister said that the government has devised a plan for construction of houses for flood affectees across the province. “The government has created the Sindh People’s Housing Company [for this purpose],” he added.

Inam said that the purpose of this initiative is to build houses destroyed or partially damaged by floods.