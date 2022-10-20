PHOTOS: How vintage Hollywood female actors would look today?

An Instagram account used artificial intelligence (AI) on old photos of Hollywood divas like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and many others to see how they’ll look in the 21st century.

Lost in history, an account on Instagram, edited the pictures of Elizabeth Taylor, Spohie Loren, Marylin Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Eartha Kitt, and others, through beauty apps to see their modernized version.

The post’s caption read, “These images made using phone apps show how much beauty standards and trends have changed over the years. Which era do you think had the best beauty standards?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The social media users weren’t happy with how much the editing had altered their faces and questioned the need to edit their photos in the first place.

People agreed that the beauty standards from the 20th-21st century have changed drastically, and the actors looked better with more natural looks.

A user said, “This is sad. They looked so much better in their natural way. I’m glad they were able to enjoy youth in a different time, there was more authenticity.”

Another person said, “They all look Kardashians. Disaster.”