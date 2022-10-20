Watch: Popular video of rare glass octopus leaves netizens amazed

A video emerges on the internet which shows a nearly transparent octopus floating in the water.

The rare octopus is seen floating quietly in the blue seas, its internal organs clearly visible and its bright yellow spots.

There are many strange and unsettling species in the sea ecology. According to National Geographic, the ocean has not yet been studied to the extent of more than 80%.

We still don’t understand the organisms that inhabit the enormous seas’ depths. The said video of one of these underwater creatures has the Internet in awe.

Posted by The Oxygen Project on Twitter, the caption of the tweet read, “The glass octopus (Vitreledonella Richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach.”

The video was shared on the occasion of World Octopus Day (October 8).