Imran Khan wants Supreme Court orders probe into PM House audio leaks

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court (SC) to investigate into the recent audio leaks of political leaders, labeling bugging of conversations in the Prime Minister Office (PMO) House as a security breach.

Imran Khan has made the ministries of interior, defence, information, information technology (IT) as well as Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), intelligence bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents in the petition.

Earlier, audio leaks of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan and other politicians had been circulating on social media.

Imran Khan in his plea sought formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe into the PMO audio leaks.

He also urged the SC to hold the people involved behind the audio leaks accountable.

The SC has been pleaded to direct the government and all relevant agencies and authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent more audio leaks as bugging of the PM House was breach of law.

Earlier, two suspects involved in the phone hacking and bugging of the PMO had been arrested.

One suspect belongs to Rawalpindi while the other is from a city in Central Punjab.