With this AI tool, you can talk to dead people

The California-based tech company HereAfter AI developed an app that allows the living and the dead to communicate.

The company’s vision is to make grievances easier for people who lost their loved ones.

For decades, both medical professionals and spiritualists have wished for something similar. And now, because of the development of AI and speech technology, it is becoming a reality.

How does the technology work?

The app allows users to communicate and engage with the individual in the past or present. It sounds like the technology is straight out of a Black Magic episode.

The story initially appeared on the protocol, a tech news website. In addition to your departed family members, the app enables you to communicate with deceased friends, celebrities, and historical figures.

The application can identify anyone’s voice and personal information from videos, letters, or voice recordings. Later, the bot may be operated and interacted with via smartphones or any other smart device.

HereAfter AI keeps track of a person’s life story instead of allowing you to have an entirely new conversation with the bot every time.