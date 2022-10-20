Health department confirms polio virus in two environmental samples in Rawalpindi

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 20 confirmed polio cases this year so far, the health department of Rawalpindi has also confirmed two polio samples in sewage water.

By January 2022, Pakistan had reported zero cases of the crippling disease but later, health department confirmed polio samples from sewage water in areas of Safdarabad and Dhok Dalal in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, 20 confirmed polio cases had been reported from KP.

Rawalpindi Health EDO Dr Ehsan Ghani said that nine million children from newborn to the age of five will be vaccinated to stop the spread of virus.

Earlier, health authorities also detected the presence of wild poliovirus in environmental samples collected from Karachi.