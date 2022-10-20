Heavy rain to spoil mega T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan, India

Heavy rain is likely to spoil mega-match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India this Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There are 90 per cent chances of rain on match day which could lead to a washout, said the Bureau of Meteorology. A minimum of five overs a side is required to constitute a match.

There are no reserve days for group stage matches, which is why both teams will share points in case of no result.

The weather forecast has also indicated that the training sessions on Friday and Saturday are likely to be affected by heavy rain as well.

Moreover, rain could also affect match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday.

Parts of Australia are facing a third straight La Nina weather event with a wetter-than-average summer expected, and downpours are forecast for Sydney and Melbourne from Friday through to next week.

Aaron Finch´s Australia begin their title defence against the Blackcaps at a sell-out Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday evening.

The weather could also cause havoc in Hobart where games are scheduled for Friday and Sunday, although England´s opener against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday has a fine weather forecast.