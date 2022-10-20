‘I am nervous and also thrilled’: Ainy Jaffri comeback after four years

Ainy Jaffri, the renowned Pakistani model and actor is making her comeback to the television screen after four years. Her last project was 2018 drama serial Tajdeed e Wafa.

On Wednesday, she shared a post by Galaxy Lollywood on her Instagram handle announcing her comeback.

She wrote, “After a four-year break to spend time with my son and family; I am simultaneously nervous and also thrilled to be entering the acting space again. I realized that the passion I have for this art was not a passing fancy and something that I could ever give up.”

“The break has taught me to be more patient and the very valuable lesson that being a woman and a mother means that while you can’t have it all at the same time, you can have it, in turns, when the time is right,” Jaffri further added.

Jaffri will be sharing the screen with Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan in her upcoming project Mandi.

She made her drama debut with AAG TV drama Dreamers while her other famous dramas include Bus Chup Raho, Meri Behan Maya, and Aseerzadi.

Ainy Jaffri is married to Faris Rahman, an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments in London.