T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s likely XI for India clash

Stakes couldn’t be higher as Pakistan and India are set to face in the mega-match of the ICC T20I World Cup on October 23.

All eyes will be on Pakistan as they defeated their arch-rivals in both their last meeting at the Asia Cup 2022 and at the ICC World Cup in 2021.

Though Men in Green are struggling with the bat in the middle order, but Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return has boosted their pace attack to the whole new level.

They have variety of options available when it comes to bowling. Shaheen would be an automatic choice to lead the attack alongside pace sensation Naseem Shah.

The third bowler would be Haris Rauf, as he has been excellent with the ball lately especially in death overs.

Mohammad Waism Jr. and Mohammad Hasnain are likely to warm the bench for the important clash.

When it comes to spin attack, all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are easy first-choice players in the XI.

Pakistan’s batting woes

This is where things are a bit concerning for the Babar Azam-led unit. Pakistan’s batting isn’t up to the mark lately, especially batting first in the T20Is.

They played 23 matches since 2021, where they manage to win only 13 games. Their batting run-rate is 8.28 during this duration, while their highest total is 232.

Skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have been instrumental with the bat during the same duration.

However, Pakistan haven’t found any solution to the middle order vows. Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali and Khushdil Shan were able to deliver when things matter the most.

Ifthikar has scored 352 runs at an average of 20.70 in 25 games striking at 118.51, meanwhile Haider Ali scored 321 runs in 24 matches at an average of 16.89 with a strike-rake of 119.77 and Khushdil Shah in 17 matches scored 206 runs at an average of 18.72 and strike-rate of 108.42.

The trio misfired completely in the recently concluded Asia Cup. This also cost Pakistan, the final against Sri Lanka.

The management also went on to experiment with an in-form batter Shan Masood during the England series and the tri-series against New Zealand.

For the game, Pakistan may stick to opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Followed by either Shan Masood or returning Fakhar Zaman.

Other three batters would be Ifthikar, Asif Ali and Haider for the match.

Pakistan’s likely XI:

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood / Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hairs Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Squad

Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman