FATF to decide on Pakistan’s removal from grey list this week

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting in Paris today will decide on removal of Pakistan’s name from the grey list of enhanced monitoring.

The plenary meeting being held in Paris during October 20-21 will be first under the presidency of Singapore’s T Raja Kumar.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will represent Pakistan at the meeting which will discuss the report of FATF onsite team.

Earlier during a visit to the United States, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was hopeful that Pakistan would be put off the grey list.

In September, the FATF’s technical team visited Pakistan to hold discussions with relevant agencies and had termed the visit ‘smooth’ and ‘successful’.

Following the meeting, the foreign office spokesperson in a statement said that the focus of the visit was to validate on ground Pakistan’s high-level commitment and sustainability of reforms in AML/CFT regime and “the meetings with FATF team were held in a constructive and positive atmosphere”.