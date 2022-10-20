Islamabad court reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI Senator Azam Swati

An Islamabad special court on Thursday reserved the verdict on the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati who was arrested for a tweet against the army chief and state institutions.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif conducted the hearing.

During the proceeding, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor raised an objection to the jurisdiction of the court in the case.

He said the case must be moved to a sessions court from the special court.

The prosecutor said that the PTI senator leveled allegations against the army chief on the acquittal of suspects, adding that the army chief was not linked with the case in any way.

He said that the suspect stated against the army chief and institutions on a public platform.

The defendant’s lawyer Babar Awan argued that Swati used his constitutional right to freedom of expression.

He asked if Swati’s statement incited mutiny in the armed forces.

Read more: Court refuses to extend Azam Swati’s physical remand, sends him jail

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court reserved the verdict which will be announced on Friday.