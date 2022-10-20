Hollywood director believes he is in ‘wrong industry’ after watching Indian movie

Daniel Kwan, the co-director of the critically-acclaimed movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, admitted that the S.S Rajamouli directorial RRR live up to all the hype around it.

Kwan took to his Twitter to praise the epic action-drama film RRR and told his fans that they ‘weren’t kidding’ when they praised the film.

He said, “Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country.”

Reacting to his tweet, a fan asked Kwan which character among Bheem and Ram he likes more, to which he replied that he related more to ‘Bheem.’

RRR is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The movie is set in the 1920s pre-independent era, where Ram Charan played Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR was seen as Bheem.