Pakistani rupee sheds few paisas against dollar as it continues losing steam

The Pakistani rupee saw its losses extend further as it decelerated from the fast-paced growth of achieving its ‘true value’ to rise to Rs220.95 during trading in the interbank market on Thursday.

Losing value for seven consecutive days, the rupee has lost around Rs0.07 on Thursday.

At the end of the trading day on Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported the interbank closing rate of the dollar against the rupee at Rs220.95 which is a 0.03% appreciation.

Having started the week at Rs218.89, the rupee has thus far lost around Rs2 and saw its value plummet from Rs218.89 to Rs220.95 on Thursday in the interbank.

Having reached a high of Rs239.74 on September 23, 2022, the dollar had sunk to Rs217.79 before rebounding.

Open currency market

In the open market, the rupee saw its value up by Rs2.55 against the US dollar to Rs225.45.

The rupee’s value rose from Rs228 to Rs225.45 on Thursday.