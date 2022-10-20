Over 100 iPhone 14, MacBooks seized as customs foil smuggling bid at IIA

Over 100 iPhone 14 sets, MacBooks, and other electronic gadgets were seized by customs officials as they foiled a smuggling bid at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Thursday.

The customs officials said three passengers landed at IIA in a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Customs Assistant Collector Beenish Rasheed and her team conducted the action as they sensed suspicion.

From the luggage of three arriving passengers, the officials recovered electronic items worth around Rs50 million.

The luggage included 106 iPhone 14, 12 MacBooks, and 37 laptops. Apart from it, the passengers were trying to smuggle Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPad too; the customs officials said.

All items have been seized and a probe has been launched.