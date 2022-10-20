Kanye West believes US president is ‘retarded’

Famous US rapper Kanye West in a recent interview criticized US President Joe Biden for not consulting with Elon Musk and using foul language and called him ‘retarded’.

On Wednesday, West – who now goes by the name ‘Ye’ – appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the rapper made derogatory remarks about the US president while claiming that he can use obscene terms because he has ‘mental health issues.’

He said, “The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is f–king — Hey, here, come, come get me — That’s f–king retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s f–king retarded, Biden.”

The renown rapper has been open about his battles with ‘bipolar disorder.’

Morgan warned West that his inflammatory remarks would “offend a lot of people,” particularly those in the mental health field, but West appeared unconcerned.

In the same interview, West refused to apologize for his anti-Semitic remarks, though admitted he was sorry for hurting people who were confused with his statements.