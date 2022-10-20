Watch: Hayden takes behind the scenes into Pakistan’s net session

Pakistan are all set to face arch-rivals India on Sunday as the Men in Green prepare in Brisbane ahead of the mega-match.

Last time the two teams met at the World Cup, Pakistan went on to register a 10-wicket win – their first against India in the tournament.

Pakistan arrived in Australia earlier in the month and played two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan. They suffered defeat against England, while the game against Afghanistan was washed out.

However, they continue their preparations in Brisbane before leaving to Melbourne for the high-octane clash.

Watch Pakistan’s training session here: