First snowfall in Neelum Valley ushers in cold weather in upper belt

The upper areas of Neelum Valley, including Grace, Arang Kel, Shonthar experienced the first snowfall of the year during the wee hours of Thursday.

The famous tourist spot Arang Kel is portraying a beautiful scenic view after the snowfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecasted rain with strong winds and thunder in Kashmir, while snowfall and hailstorm were expected in high altitude areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Smog in Punjab

Lahore ranked first with 241 points for having the worst air quality on Air Quality Index (AQI). Faisalabad with 230 and Karachi with 117 points stand in second and third positions respectively in AQI.

LHC issues Smog emergency

The Lahore High Court had ordered the Punjab government to impose a smog emergency and call for a meeting to take precautious measures before cold weather takes hold.

PMD weather forecast for today:

Punjab

Chance of rain with gusty winds and thundershowers in the morning hours. Hailstorm is also expected at few places.

The weather will remain dry in the southern districts of the province.

Sindh

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of the province.

Balochistan

Weather will remain dry in most districts of the province.

However, strong/dusty winds are expected in Dalbandin, Nokundi and surrounding areas.

KP

Strong Winds are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Balakot and adjoining areas, with chances of snowfall in the mountains. Meanwhile, wind and hail are also expected at some places in Peshawar.

Weather will remain dry in other districts of the province.