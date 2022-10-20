Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Two suspected TTP terrorists arrested in Islamabad

Militants allegedly came to Islamabad to attack political rally and famous personalities
Adil Tanoli Oct 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>A police officer stands guard at the entrance to the federal capital near Faizabad. PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE</p>

A police officer stands guard at the entrance to the federal capital near Faizabad. PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday foiled a terror plot in the federal capital, arresting two suspected terrorists.

The CTD claimed to have recovered two kilograms of explosive materials from the possession of the suspects.

A spokesperson for the CTD stated that the suspects were identified as Hamza Ghazi and Sher Alam aka Umer.

Both suspects hailed from the North Wazristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CTD officials claimed that the two men were members of banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the subsequent FIR registered against them containing sections of the anti-terror act, Sher Alam and Hamza were said to have traveled to Islamabad with a plan to attack a political rally and famous personalities.

ttp

Islamabad

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div