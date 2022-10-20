Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Copying Punjab: New Sindh governor suggests adding contentious clause in marriage contracts

Sindh government would take step like Punjab government to express the love and devotion to the prophet (PBUH), he says
Samaa Web Desk Oct 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a move that echoes a similar move in Punjab, the newly appointed Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday proposed amendments to the nikahnama, nikah form or marriage contract, between Muslim couples.

In a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Tessori urged Shah to consider taking a step like the Punjab government to express its love and devotion towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and amend the existing nikahnama (nikah form/marriage certificate) to include a section for declaring the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Sindh Governor further suggested that Khatman-e-Nububat (SAW) is a fundamental part of every Muslim’s faith and the Sindh chief minister ought to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Earlier this year, the Punjab assembly passed a resolution and included the declaration of the finality of prophethood in the marriage certificate.

In Punjab, around 2.23% of the 109 million population is counted as non-Muslim per the 2017 census. This is a population of around 2.45 million. A majority of these are Christian while a minuscule number of Hindus, Ahmadis and other scheduled castes and other religions such as Parsis.

In Sindh, non-Muslims make up a bigger chunk of the population of around 9.65% or around 4.6 million people. An overwhelming majority of these are Hindus followed by Christians, Ahmadis, scheduled castes and other religions including Parsis.

Punjab

nikahnama

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div