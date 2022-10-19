Videos » Nadeem Malik Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 October 2022 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 October 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 October 2022 Recommended General elections will be held in 2023, says Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan’s textile exports rise by 3.68% Trump to testify in defamation case against rape accuser Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular The Legend of Maula Jatt, not coming at a cinema near you Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Priyanka Chopra unfollows Hasan Minhaj after he jokes about Malala