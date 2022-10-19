‘One-page mantra’: Imran Khan is struggling to get ‘selected’ again, says Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Imran had been ‘selected’ in the previous elections and that he was now struggling to get selected again.

He said this during a ‘victory’ rally in Karachi’s Malir area where his party won Sunday’s by-elections for NA-237 Malir II.

The PPP chairman, who has been the butt of jokes for Imran Khan for the past five years, vowed to beat an “old and spent” Imran in next election with the help of young people.

“We will make sure he retires now for good,” Bilawal said to loud cheers from the gathered party faithful.

On Wednesday, Bilawal led a ‘victory’ parade throughout the constituency. He also met with elders of the area and thanked them for their support apart from felicitating PPP Abdul Hakeem Baloch.

Addressing a cheering crowd, Bilawal said they were thankful to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who backed the PPP to defeat a ‘selected’ candidate in Imran Khan.

Calling Imran a liar, Bilawal remined him that the public had forgotten his tenure just three to four months after his departure from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“People could not forget his promises to give 10 million jobs to youngsters and a million houses,” he said, adding that “Contrary to his promise, millions of youngsters have become jobless and homeless during the PTI-led government.”

He said Imran pursued a politics of pulling the nation apart while the PPP trusts the people and has pursued a politics of bringing different people together.

As was proven by past PPP leaders including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, the party has once again defeated a dictator.

What ‘one-page’?

Bilawal also mused over the ‘one-page’ that Imran often used to cite during his tenure to suggest that the country’s powerful establishment and his administration were completely in sync on all decisions.

“Imran Khan has accepted that he had no power in the government, he should have then resigned if he did not have any power but he instead chose to rule use for nearly four years,” Bilawal said, asking where is the one-page now which he used to wave at the opposition throughout his tenure.

He said international corruption observer Transparency International (TI) had said that the four years of Imran Khan were the worst in terms of increasing corruption in the country.

Bilawal openly called Imran a “Zakat Chor” (Charity thief), accusing him of using charity to sustain meet his household expenses.

When Baloch pointed out the demands and issues in the constituency, including the construction of green belt, Shaheed Bhutto Medical University campus, Lyari University campus, the construction of a graveyard, Agriculture university Tando Jam campus etc, Bilawal shot questioning looks towards the chief minister

“I have already asked the Sindh chief minister that they must start these projects as soon as possible, and I need the progress report after 90 days,” he concluded.