Flood losses estimated at $34.4b, says Ishaq Dar

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the country’s losses due to floods stood at around $34.4 billion, adding that a multilateral donor conference on flood catastrophe is scheduled to be held in France.

He said this while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Thanking the international community for the support provided to Pakistan during this difficult time, he said that around 98% of aid given by international donors has already been disbursed among flood survivors.

“We have few complaints on aid distribution which has already been sorted out in a meeting between governors and all the provinces,” he commented.

However, the finance minister reminded that Pakistan will now have to prepare a long-term strategy to build climate resilient infrastructure as people have seen how infrastructure was washed away. This must be dealt with reconstruction phrase

He said that Pakistan’s greenhouse gas emissions are around 3% of global carbon emissions.

Not just Pakistan, he said that the world will have to prepare for a a changed climate.

“We do not need such catastrophes in other parts of the world,” he said.

“It is such a huge challenge that the country is also facing alongside the existing challenge of the economy,” he said.

He further said that rehabilitation of flood affectees was the government’s top priority.

Multidonor conference

Dar said that France’s government has already offered to host a multi-donor conference which will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with United Nation General Secretary Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We are not begging, but everybody knows it is not our fault and all generous support would be welcomed,” he commented.

“We should make the state and its people the first priority, not politics,” he stated in a veiled swipe at the opposition.

Economic growth

Dar said that technology would play a vital role for the economic growth of the country.

He further added that during the tenure of Nawaz league, Pakistan’s progress in all fields was optimal.

He said that we have to take rigorous step for economic development, and we have already taken several steps for the development of country fragile economy.

“We have fulfilled our promise to reduce power load shedding, earlier the country is facing 18 hours load shedding, he further added.

“People should not be upset, the country would not be default,” he informed.

Talking about the inflation, he said that the inflation is a due to process of last four years of governance as it has been reduced due to last six months steps.

He said that for the economic development we have to make consensus on charter of economy.

He said, the State Bank of Pakistan would fulfill its responsibility to overcome the dollar’s rates.