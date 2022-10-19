Imprisoned abroad: Most Pakistanis held captive in Middle East

Hundreds languishing in Indian jails, jail trail of illegal migrants

Over 12000 Pakistanis are present in prisons across 40 countries, most in USA & KSA

At least 19,332 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad were released during the last five years

Over 12,000 Pakistanis are currently languishing in prisons worldwide, most of whom, around 59% have been kept captive in Arab countries.

Nearly 20,000 Pakistanis have also been released from captivity abroad in the past five years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in documents submitted to the National Assembly, where it filed a written response to a question asked by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Shamsun Nisa of Thatta.

In the written response, the foreign ministry said that currently, as many as 12,080 Pakistanis were languishing in prisons abroad.

Jailed in Arab lands

Of all Pakistani prisoners in prisons around the world, around 7,195 (58.73%) are in jails of Arab countries across the Middle East.

The highest number of Pakistanis were held captive in Saudi Arabian prisons. The country has around 3,100 Pakistanis in its prisons, a fourth of all Pakistanis imprisoned abroad. Pakistanis were in contact with missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, with 1,596 and 1,504, respectively.

The same number of Pakistanis are held in prisons in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Of these, 1,488 were in touch with the consulate in Dubai, and 1,612 are in touch with the embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest concentrations of Pakistanis ex-pats anywhere in the world.

Pakistanis are also imprisoned in other Middle Eastern countries, with 672 in Iraq, 540 in Oman, 209 in Qatar, 208 in Bahrain, 104 in Iran, 55 in Kuwait, 12 in Jordan, two in Syria, and one in Lebanon.

Another 329 Pakistanis were held in Turkish prisons.

Held across Subcontinent

Within our region, over a thousand Pakistanis were in prison.

Most Pakistanis were kept captive in India, with 683.

It was followed by 94 in Sri Lanka. As many as 31 Pakistanis were in Bangladeshi prisons.

Another 24 Pakistanis were in Nepalese prisons, and 21 were in the Maldives.

In neighboring Afghanistan, only 13 Pakistanis were in prison.

Further East and South East in Asia, around 151 Pakistanis were in Malaysian prisons, 31 in Thailand, six in Indonesia, three in Cambodia, two in Vietnam, and one in Singapore.

In the far east, there were 16 Pakistanis imprisoned in Japan.

In iron brother country China, some 239 Pakistanis were in prison. Of these, 124 are in touch with the mission in Beijing, and the rest were in touch with missions in the industrial and trading cities, including 90 in Guangzhou, 14 in Chengdu, and 11 in Shanghai.

Moreover, another seven were in the Philippines

Imprisoned along migrant route

There were dozens of Pakistanis languishing in jail along the most frequented and some less frequented migrant routes as well. However, the data did not provide a distinction between the prisoners, who they were or what they had been incarcerated for.

The data showed that Pakistanis were in jail in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt – countries in the Middle East along the most frequented route for illegal migrant workers, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

There were some Pakistanis in less frequented routes, including the Central Asian states of Azerbaijan and Georgia, where 11 and three Pakistanis were imprisoned, respectively. In Kyrgyzstan, 13 Pakistanis were imprisoned.

Further along the route, 11 Pakistanis were imprisoned in Hungary, eight Pakistanis were imprisoned in Serbia, three in Bosnia-Herzegovina, three in North Macedonia, two in Ukraine and two in Romania.

Further in Europe, many Pakistanis found themselves in prisons in “gateway” countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain.

In Greece, a whopping 811 Pakistanis were in jail. The largest figure outside of Arab countries.

In neighboring Italy, as many as 586 Pakistanis were in prisons.

From there, migrants fan out across Europe. Around seven were in Austria, two in Poland, one in Lithuania and 119 in Germany to the north.

Further to the northwest, four were in Sweden, seven in the Netherlands, 32 in Denmark, and two in Belgium.

To the west, there were 153 in Spain – with an overwhelming tilt towards Barcelona over Madrid, three in Portugal, 109 were in France, and then in the UK, there were around 275 Pakistanis.

Further to the west, two Pakistanis were languishing in Irish prisons.

Jailed in Africa

Pakistanis were also jailed in several African countries, with 80 languishing in prisons.

Most Pakistanis were imprisoned in South Africa, Mozambique and Namibia with 53. Egypt followed it with 11, Nigeria with eight and six in Kenya.

There was one each imprisoned in Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Set free

The data also showed that imprisonment abroad was not a life sentence and that some 19,332 Pakistani prisoners held in jail overseas were set free over the past four years.

According to the data, most Pakistani prisoners were set free by the UAE since 2018, with around 9,696 Pakistanis set free during this time.

It was followed by Malaysia, where 3,292 Pakistani prisoners were set free.

In Iraq, some 2,649 Pakistanis were set free.

Oman, hosting the highest Pakistani prisoner population in the Middle East, has released 794 prisoners since 2018.

Saudi Arabia, which is level with the UAE in imprisoning Pakistanis, released only 700 prisoners over the past five years.

India also set free 170 Pakistanis.

Role of Pakistani missions

On what Pakistani missions do for citizens held abroad, the ministry outlined that the tasks continuously engage with local governments to facilitate prisoners.

“The Pakistan Community Welfare and Education Fund (PCW&EF), being administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is utilized to extend legal assistance to Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, including payment of lawyers’ fees, fines and cost of repatriation of destitute Pakistani prisoners,” it said.

It added that as soon as Pakistani missions learn about the arrest or detention of any Pakistani at a prison abroad, they immediately contact the local authorities through the foreign ministry of the respective country seeking consular access to the prisoner.

“After consular visit, all necessary steps are taken accordingly for release, consular service and repatriation,” the ministry said.

Moreover, it pointed out that missions provide legal assistance to Pakistani prisoners on a need basis. This assistance includes hiring lawyers, paying lawyer fees, and providing a translator for cases.