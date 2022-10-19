Why is army exempt from new NAB law, asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday questioned why the military was is exempted under the new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law even though the judges do not enjoy similar exemption.

The question was posed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) legal counsel as to why Imran Khan had failed to point out the exclusion of military in the petition against the latest NAB amendments.

A three member bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing a petition filed by PTI Chief Imran Khan against the new NAB amendments approved by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in July.

PTI’s legal counsel Khawaja Haris told the court that the nature of the offense was altered through the amendment and now assets beyond means can only be investigated if commission of corruption is established.

CJP Bandial asked the legal counsel if other laws also apply to the aforesaid crimes.

Corruption and dishonesty are part and parcel of assets-beyond-means cases, the CJP maintained.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial inquired how the amended NAB law was against public interests.

“Just like there are rights of the common man, there are rights for the wellbeing of society and national interest too and there is a need to maintain a balance between these,” Haris maintaied.

The chief justice remarked that you are linking individual benefits with the rights of society.

“What will happen if the cases go to other forums?” he asked.

The counsel representing the PTI said they are only objecting to the application of the law on past cases as it facilitates mega money launderers.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked if it is justified to invalidate a law just for being unreasonable.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned if anyone was left who had not been exempt under the NAB law.

Further hearings of the case were adjourned until Monday.

In June, Imran Khan approached the Supreme Court against the NAB amendments while arguing that tweaks to the law would help public office bearers get away with white-collar crime.