Fewer machinery more food imports in first quarter of FY2022-23 see import bill get trimmed

The import bill of the country fell sharply by 12.37% in the first quarter (July–September) of fiscal year 2022-23 to $16.4 billion as the government tightens spending of precious foreign exchange.

According to fresh import data released of the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) on Wednesday, Pakistan has managed to trim its import bill by $2.31 in the first quarter of the fiscal year compared to the same period last year, with the bill falling from $16.4 billion to $18.71 billion.

During this period, machinery worth $1.76 billion was imported. In the corresponding period last year, machinery worth $2.84 billion was imported.

Vehicle imports have also dropped by 80% during the same period. In the first three months of the fiscal year 2022, vehicles worth $277.5 million were imported. By comparison, during the same period in 2021, vehicles worth $400 million were imported.

This reflected the poor sales across the auto sector for the last month.

Moreover, mobile phones was another sector hit by the cut in imports. Imports of mobile phones and parts saw sharp decline of 67% to just $16.27 million.

Like cars, the state of the mobile phone market reflects the current situation of fewer imports.

According to the report, the first two months of the current financial year saw the production of major industries of the country decrease by 0.4%. But compared to August 2021, industrial production has increased by 0.6% in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the production of computers, electronics, optical products and rubber products has also decreased.

The report said that the production of eight sectors including garments, leather and steel has increased from July to August, 60.9% in garments, 11.5% in leather products and 2.8% in the production of chemicals.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, iron and steel production has increased by 11.7%, football production by 53%, furniture production by 174% and paper board production by 6.6% from July to August.

Rising food stress

The floods and other issues saw Pakistan’s food production levels drop. Consequently, the federal government was pushed into increase food imports by 15.21%.

This mostly comprised the import of un-milled wheat, soyabean oil, palm oil, pulses and leguminous vegetables.