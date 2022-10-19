General elections will be held in 2023, says Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the general elections will be held in October 2023.

He lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for demanding early elections while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The minister said that the general elections will be held in October 2023, it can not take place this year because the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will require four months for delimitations and before this polling cannot be held. “The election’s date has been announced to fulfill Imran’s wish,” he added.

He said if Imran Khan wants to record peaceful protest, he can do but Islamabad will not be allowed to be overrun. There’s even a judicial order that no one should be allowed to enter Red Zone without permission, the minister stated.

The minister suggested Imran should skip the sit-in and start preparing for the elections.