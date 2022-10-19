Asia Cup 2023: PCB responds to ACC President Jay Shah’s statement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed disappointment over Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah’s remarks regarding shifting the tournament from Pakistan.

The 50-over tournament is scheduled to be played in Pakistan ahead of the ICC World Cup in India.

In the statement PCB spokesperson said that the comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the members.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue,” said PCB adding that comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the ACC or the PCB (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.“

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” the board said.

The PCB also confirmed that it hasn’t received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. “As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter.”