NAB withdraws appeals against Asif Zardari’s acquittal in decades old cases

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has withdrawn appeals filed against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in decades old cases.

The NAB has filed a request with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to withdraw four petitions filed against the acquittal of Zardari.

The anti-graft watchdog in its application said that even photocopies of the documents presented as evidence against Zardari are hardly on record.

The available documents are not as per the requirement of law of evidence, the NAB said.

Asif Zardari was acquitted in Ursus Tractors deal, ARY Gold, Polo Ground and SSG-Cotecna cases.

The accountability bureau had filed appeals against his acquittal in 2015.