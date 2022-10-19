WATCH: Varun Dhawan becomes a beast in Bhediya

The trailer of upcoming horror-comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is out now. In the trailer Dhawan’s journey from being bitten my a mythical wolf to transforming into a werewolf is shown.

In the video, Dhawan explains how he turns into a werewolf and isn’t aware of how he changes every night.

The movie will be released in 2D and 3D, and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The upcoming movie is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe.

According to reports, the film revolves around the theme of ‘Save the forests’. However, the message has been humorously conveyed in a classic Amar Kaushik style. The film has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh and Mumbai.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the movie stars, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is set to release on November 25 this year.

Watch the trailer of Bhediya here: