IHC extends suspension of ECP de-notification order of dissident PTI MNA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended the suspension order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) national assembly member Abdul Shakoor Shad by two weeks.

Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah heard the petition against the approval of Shakoor Shad’s resignation on Wednesday.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the parliamentarian was barred from attending the session of the National Assembly (NA) and requested the chief justice to pass an order to stop the authorities from the practice.

The IHC CJ rejected the request and stated that he respects the speaker of the parliament and the law-making body.

The chief justice remarked that the NA speaker should consult with Abdul Shakoor to ask him about his decision regarding membership in the assembly.

The deputy attorney general told the court that the speaker of the NA came back yesterday and he will look into the matter.

He also requested the court to allow leverage of two weeks for the resolution of the issue.