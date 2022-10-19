Pakistan’s textile exports rise by 3.68%

Pakistan recorded a 3.68% growth in the exports of its textile products during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.

In July-September (FY2021-22), textile exports stood at $4.421 billion while the export pf goods were recorded to be at $4.584 billion in July-September this year, an increase of 3.68%, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday.

Cotton fabric saw exports jump by 4.21% to $580.524 million, up from $557.081 million last year.

Similarly, knit wear exports increased by 15.4% from $1.146 billion to $1.321 billion, were among the textile products that helped drive export growth.

According to the data, the textile goods that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton yarn whose exports declined by 18.14%, from $288.617 million to $236.263 million.

Similarly, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin increased by 40.56%, from $21.177 million to $29.766 million, ready-made garments by 5.85%, from $861.169 million to $911.514 million and art, silk and synthetic textile by 0.35% from $107.947 million to $108.321 million.

Likewise, the exports of cotton (carded or combed) decreased by 85.47%, from $1.473 million to $0.214 million, yarn (other than cotton yarn) by 4.97%, from $12.426 million to $11.808 million, bed-wear by 2.93% from $803.259 million to $779.703 million, towels by 1.67%, from $241.307 million to $237.280 million, made-up articles (excluding towels, bedwear) by 8.97%, from $197.428 million to $179.722 million while the exports of all other textile materials went down by 1.48%, from $184.412 million to $181.69 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year (YoY) basis showed the textile goods’ exports grow by 2.68% in September 2022 to $1,527.071 million against exports of $ 1,487.144 million in September 2021.

On month-over-month (MoM) basis the textile goods’ exports however declined by 3.07% in September 2022 when compared to the exports of $ 1,575.366 million in July 2022, according to the PBS data.

Furthermore, the overall trade deficit witnessed a decline of 21.42%, with a substantial decrease in imports and upward trend in exports during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-September (2022-23) were recorded at $7.125 billion against the exports of $6.996 billion in July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 1.84%.

On the other hand, the imports into the country decreased by 12.72% from $18.715 billion last year to $16.334 during the current year.

The trade deficit was also recorded at $9.209 billion this year against the deficit of $11.719 billion last year, showing negative growth of 21.42%, according to the data.