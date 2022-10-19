Waterborne diseases on the rise in Sindh and Balochistan: PM

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that several areas of Sindh and Balochistan are still flooded causing a rise in the number of waterborne diseases in the area.

The premier said this in a meeting with the delegation of Chinese Disaster Management experts in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the issues faced by the flood victims and strategies to mitigate their suffering.

The Chinese delegation toured the flood-hit regions of the country to provide technical assistance to the local authorities on short, medium, and long-term projects for flood forecasting and infrastructure development.

The delegation told the premier that they have formulated working groups to cooperate with the Pakistani counterparts to undertake flood mitigation measures.

The working groups will submit a detailed strategy to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant institutions by October 21 for the rehabilitation of flood-marred areas and people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the ordeal undertaken by the Chinese flood experts that would help Pakistan battle the disaster and inhibit future instances of mass-level destruction.

He thanked China for the unwavering support it offered to the flood-inflicted nation.

“This is a good example of the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and China,” he added.

He suggested to the Chinese experts to sign a disaster management cooperation agreement with the Pakistani government before returning home.