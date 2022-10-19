The Legend Of Maula Jatt becomes second ever movie to hit Rs20m on non-holiday

Bilal Lashari directorial The Legend of Maula Jatt has bagged another achievement as it has passed the crucial Monday test and becomes the second film ever to hit Rs20 million on non-holiday.

Ali Zain, the founder of Box Office Details, shared the box office numbers of the mega-budget movie saying that the film has passed the crucial Monday test with flying colors it made Rs20 million on non-holiday - without the support of the biggest local cinema chains.

As confirmed in a recent article by Deadline, The Legend of Maula Jatt has broken box office records with its weekend opening.

The film took in just over half a million dollars in Pakistan. Across 79 locations in the United Kingdom, it picked up $355,000, earning its place at No 9 on the chart.

In the United States and Canada, the film grossed $290,000 and $235,000 respectively, and in Australia, it grossed $160,000. In both Canada and Australia, the film entered No 6 on the chart and reached No 1 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) raking in over $515,000.

The film opened in 25 markets worldwide, including Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and South East Asia.

Overall, the film brought in $2.3 million globally (equal to approximately PKR 51cr). In comparison, IMDb records the 2018 Pakistani Urdu-language Nadeem Beyg directed comedy, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, which previously held the record when it took in $331,048 globally at the box office.

The filmmakers revealed that demand has led exhibitors to add further screenings throughout the week.