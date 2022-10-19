You can now order weed on Uber Eats!

In Toronto, Canada, marijuana purchasers can now legally utilize Uber Eats to request legal delivery. The online marijuana retailer Leafly, which has three locations scheduled to debut the program in the Toronto region, is collaborating with the meal delivery service.

The pickup will be handled by store workers rather than Uber drivers. Toronto residents who are 19 years old or older may now buy marijuana on demand through the app lawfully.

“This is the first time marijuana delivery has been available on a third-party food ordering platform like Uber Eats,” Leafly stated.

According to the weed company, this partnership should benefit the fight against the marijuana criminal market and the promotion of safe driving.

“Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years, and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA. We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city,” Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita stated in a press release.

Consumers must be age 19 or older and can place orders on the Uber Eats app, which stores can receive and respond to through Leafly’s software.

The announcement added that the shops then deploy employees who have completed Ontario’s CannSell cannabis retail education program to deliver purchases to customers whose ages and sobriety are verified at the time of delivery.

Canada became the first major Western country to legalize and regulate the sale and recreational use of cannabis in 2018.