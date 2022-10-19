LHC orders immediate appointment of new Punjab University vice chancellor

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked the Punjab Secretary of Higher Education to immediately appoint a vice chancellor of the University of Punjab (PU).

The court has told the Higher Education Secretary to comply with the order within two weeks.

It is worth noting that the tenure of the PU Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmad Akhtar ended on June 7 upon his retirement after which he was allowed to work at the varsity as the acting VC.

The administration utilized the adhoc rules to appoint the acting VC for a period of three months.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure at the delay in the appointment of the VC.

As per rules, the process of appointment of the new VC is initiated three months before the retirement of the incumbent VC and 30 days before this retirement a summary of shortlisted names for the post of VC is sent to the Department of Higher Education for the appointment.

The rules further allow the appointment of seniors in-line for the post of acting VC till the appointment of the new VC.

Thereby the application submitted to the court said that there are no legal injunctions for the reappointment of the retired VC as the acting VC of the university and the decision taken by the Punjab government is illegal.

The petitioner requested the court to annul the appointment.

“There is no position of acting VC at the university,” Advocate Abid Saqi pointed out.