Sarah Inam murder case: Prime accused’s mother arrested

Samina Shah, mother of prime accused Shahnawaz Amir in the Sarah Inam murder case, has been arrested from the district and sessions court in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, Samina Shah and the investigation officer along with the record appeared before the court for the case proceeding.

During the proceeding, Rao Abdur Rehman, the complainant’s counsel, told the court that Shah was named as an accused under the influence of her statements. Her every excuse was baseless as per the law, however, the suspect cannot run away because the maid came to know about the murder, he added.

The complainant’s counsel urged the court the suspect Samina Shah should not be granted further bail according to the police records.

Following his arguments, the court rejected her pre-arrest bail further on which police arrested her outside the court.

At the previous hearing, the court had approved pre-arrest bail for Sameena Shah, against the surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Shahnawaz, who is the son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir, is in police custody on physical who are investing him in the murder of his Canadian-national wife, Sarah Inaam.