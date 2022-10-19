Female singers take exception to Lux Style Awards for excluding gender in music category

This year’s Lux Style Awards left many perplexed as not a single female artist has not been nominated in 82 nominations for four music categories.

The famous Pakistani singer, Meesha Shafi took to her Instagram story calling out the unfair nomination list saying that not a single woman is nominated in this year’s LSA’s music nominations.

Tagging other female singers on her post, she wrote, “Erasure at this scale (there is an exceptionally high number of nominations this time) of the entire female population occupying the Pakistani music industry is unjustifiable and highly problematic.”

“A brand like Lux, who sells their soaps on the back of women in their ads, ought to be more mindful of women equity on their platforms, especially when there is no dearth of women,” she further said.

Soon after Shafi’s post, other female singers of Pakistan joined forces with her demanding accountability from the management of LSA.

The Haminastu singer, wrote on her Instagram, “To completely ignore women on a platform fueled by a woman-centric brand that has always been run by women is surprising and gives for concern.”

Sameen Qasim, criticized LSA, and said, “I guess the music industry was already predominantly a boy’s club but now institutions that should judge talent regardless of (any) gender are also just as hopeless.”

Risham Faiz Bhutta, commonly known as RFB shared a post on her Instagram saying that she is shocked to the core that no one from the jury thought that it is okay to have no female musician be part of the nominations.

Famous Pakistani female singers including, Sania from Justin Bibis, Natasha Noori, Rutaba Yaqub, and Sarah Saifi also called out the double standards of the Lux Style Awards’ management.