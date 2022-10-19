Motorola teases concept rollable smartphone

Motorola unveiled a brand-new rollable phone concept that is entirely original at Lenovo Tech World 2022.

The likes of LG, Oppo, and TCL have all developed rollable concept phones throughout the years, but none of them have achieved any progress.

Now, Lenovo is showcasing a laptop with a rollout display, and its mobile unit Motorola has a rollout smartphone. These innovations appear to be some of the most useable ones yet.

Lenovo unveiled two rollable technology concepts at Lenovo Tech World 2022. A rollable phone that unfolds vertically instead of horizontally is the first option. Most previous designs have widened rather than gotten taller.

The concept behind this rollable tech is that it can extend into a full-length smartphone but contracts to take up less room in your pocket when not in use. The device’s 4-inch height screen expands to a 6.5-inch OLED display when unfolded.

Lenovo is also testing out how this technology may be used in the next laptops.

“The possibilities of a rollable laptop are also compelling. It will bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level.” Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group President, Luca Rossi, remarked.

You shouldn’t anticipate seeing these gadgets in the markets any time soon. For now, they are only prototypes.