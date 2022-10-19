Dairy farmers blame imported fodder for rising milk prices

Milk prices in Karachi have increased to Rs200 per liter and the retailers have warned that it will further increase to Rs230/ltr by the time summer arrives next year.

Dairy expert Shaukat Mukhtar who was on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din said that import of fodder at high prices is the major reason behind rising milk prices as the local fodder is being exported.

Wheat barn, corn and risk husk which are the primary fodder for livestock have also been washed away in the recent floods due to which farmers are forced to import fodder that costs them high.

Moreover, export of local fodder has pumped the rising cost of fodder, he said.

Issues like lumpy skin and floods that have killed millions of livestock have further increased the price, Mukhtar said.

Mukhtar, who is also a member of the dairy association, said that the dairy industry has been under pressure since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Absence of price regulatory authorities have also added to the cause as there is no check and balance on the prices of milk being sold on small shops.

He said that for the last four years, the government has failed to set milk prices according to the demand and supply. “This gave the small milk shop owners the leverage to set prices on their own,”, Mukhtar said.

He added that in the recent times the lumpy skin disease and flood has taken away millions of livestock which has led to meat and milk shortages in the country. This has also forced the milk prices to rise, he said.

Mulhtar said that he had raised the issue in front of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanding to set milk prices according to open market mechanism. “Unless the prices of fodder come under control the issue of rising milk prices cannot be solved,” he adds.

The local fodder that previously cost around Rs600 per kg has now doubled to around Rs1,200.

Mukhtar said 2023 will be an important year in terms of milk prices and new crop production.