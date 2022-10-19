Netflix steps into cloud gaming, open new dedicated studio

Netflix has been actively promoting games for a little over a year and is now intensifying this effort by eyeing on cloud computing and opening a new game studio in Southern California

To expand its library of games so that they can be played on TVs and PCs, Netflix is “seriously considering” a cloud gaming solution, according to Mike Verdu, vice president of games at Netflix. He made the announcement at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 conference on Tuesday.

“We’re going to approach the same way we did with mobile, which is start small, be humble, be thoughtful, and then build out,” according to his remarks at the TechCrunch event,

“But it is a step that we think we should take to meet members where they are, on the devices where they consume Netflix.” Verdu refused to confirm if Netflix was creating its own controller for a cloud gaming service of this nature.

Verdu also disclosed that the company intends to establish a new studio in Southern California centered on Chacko Sonny, the former Activision Blizzard executive producer in charge of “Overwatch.”

“We are building a team around and looking to him to help reinvent what games can be,” Verdu said.

In September, Marko Lastikka, a former executive at Zynga and EA, was named the studio head of Netflix’s first internal games studio, which will be based in Helsinki, Finland.