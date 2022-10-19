Watch: Shaheen Afridi’s toe crusher against Afghanistan

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who made his successful return after injury, is making rounds on social medial after a toe crushing yorker against Afghanistan.

The pacer was in action against Afghanistan in the ongoing warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

He got Rahmanullah Gurbaz by surprize as he drilled in the perfect yorker to trap the opener leg before wicket in the first over.

Gurbaz was carried away from the field after the delivery. The left-arm pacer ended up with the figures of two for 29 from his four overs.

Watch the video here: