Lifestyle » Movies

WATCH: Urwa Hocane’s debut production Tich Button trailer out

Movie is slated to release on November 11 in nationwide cinemas
Samaa Web Desk Oct 19, 2022
Photo: ARY Films

Salman Iqbal Films in collaboration with Shooting Star and ARY Films released the trailer of the much-anticipated movie Tich Button on Tuesday.

Urwa Hocane’s debut production stars well known names in the Pakistani film industry including, Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

The movie is a mesmerizing tale of friendship and love, shadowed by betrayal and heartbreak simultaneously in a village in Punjab and Turkey.

Watch the trailer of Tich Button here:

