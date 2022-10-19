Apple unveils next-generation iPad pro, revamped iPad 2022, 4K TV

Apple announces new iPad Pros, a redesigned entry-level iPad, and an upgraded Apple TV 4K.

The next-generation iPad Pro now features the same M2 CPU as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air M2. While the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models share many characteristics with the M1-equipped iPad Pro from last year, the new M2 processor and the upcoming iPadOS 16.1 update add a few unique functions.

Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant also launched an updated regular iPad with a completely revamped design and many color options. The announcements give Apple more new technology to market in front of the crucial holiday shopping season. The business hopes that the new tablets will increase sales.

The revamped iPad 2022

The new entry-level iPad is nothing like its predecessor. The home button at the bottom of the screen is gone; the fingerprint reader now sits on the power button. With a larger 10.9-inch screen, USB-C in place of the Lightning connector, and multiple colors, including red, yellow, blue, and white, it has a more angular look similar to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Apple will sell different configurations, including WiFi only and WiFi + 5G cellular, but it starts at $449, a bump from the $329 starting price of the ninth-generation iPad. It’s available to order Tuesday and will be in stores beginning October 26.

Apple iPad Pro 2022

The main improvement to the iPad Pro is the new M2 chip, which was also unveiled for the MacBook Air earlier this year. According to the tech giant, the M2 is 15% faster than the M1, which debuted in 2020.

On the new iPad Pros, the Apple Pencil performs quite differently. Now, the screen can recognize the Pencil’s tip up to 12 mm above the screen’s surface. According to Apple, this will improve the accuracy of artists’ sketches and speed up translations from handwriting to text.

The price of the 11-inch iPad Pro is $799, while the cost of the 12.9-inch variant is $1,099. On Tuesday, they will be available for purchase, and on October 26, they will be in shops.

Apple TV 4K 2020

The Apple TV 4K features a much faster chip and is available in two models: a Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage and a WiFi + Ethernet model with twice the capacity and the ability to connect to the internet via a connected connection.

The streaming device adds support for HDR10+, a different high-dynamic range standard, which could boost image quality, particularly in low-light situations, if it is supported by the TV.

Additionally, Apple claims that the upgraded CPU is 50% quicker than the previous model, which should speed up operations like loading applications and games. Remote with the new Apple TV 4K features standard USB-C charging.

Beginning on Tuesday, orders for the new Apple TV 4K may be placed starting at $129. On November 4, it becomes available in retailers.