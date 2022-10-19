Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab CM approves creation of two new tehsils

Task force will determine the boundaries of new tehsils
Samaa Web Desk Oct 19, 2022
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved to convert Jalalpur Jattan and Kanjah into Tehsils.

Earlier, Gujrat was converted into a division.

The creation of two new tehsils will burden the government exchequer with billions of rupees every month.

To run the new tehsils, 691 new posts will be created that will put an additional burden of Rs91.1 million on the exchequer in terms of salaries and non-development budget.

CM Punjab also approved construction of new tehsil offices and residences for officials of both the tehsils.

Moreover, a task force has been formed that will determine the boundaries of new tehsils.

Earlier, CM Elahi approved making of five new districts in Punjab that include Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Tallaght and Kot Addu.

Pakistan

Punjab

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

tehsil

